Former WWE Star Buff Bagwell Gives Update On Brian Knobbs

Last month, former WWE star Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys underwent a medical emergency that could have serious ramifications for his future quality of life. Knobbs' friend Fred Jung has created a GoFundMe page for the retired wrestler, and former WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell held a charity stream to help the fundraiser. Speaking on that stream, Bagwell offered an update on Knobbs' condition.

"This man lost his house, his car, and he may lose his foot over this," Bagwell said. "And his goal amount was $30,000. ... He's just so humble and such a good guy, but $30,000 ain't gonna start to fix a house and a car and [having a foot] amputated."

Fellow WWE alum Marc Mero was also present on the stream, encouraging viewers to donate and stating that Knobbs was a great individual who could always make the locker room laugh. Knobbs, Mero, and Bagwell all spent time together in WCW, though they all had runs in WWE as well.

According to Knobb's GoFundMe page, the retired wrestler lost his house in last year's Hurricane Milton, and he is currently dealing with an infection in his foot. As of the latest update on March 31, Knobbs received some positive news, with doctors informing him that his wound had begun to heal.

The fundraiser is continuing, with the page's administrators saying that they're currently working on finding Knobbs and his wife a more permanent living situation. Prior to Knobbs entering a hospital and then rehab facility, he and his wife had been living in various hotels. Knobbs' friend Jung stated that he's attempting to use the money to secure Knobbs and his wife a more permanent living situation for once he is out of the rehab facility.

