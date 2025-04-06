Saraya Reflects On Not Facing Mercedes Mone In AEW

Despite competing in multiple matches with together in WWE, Saraya and Mercedes Mone never faced each other in the 12 months that they were in AEW together. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like a match between both female stars will happen anytime soon, as Saraya just announced her departure from AEW last week. That said, it wasn't for a lack of trying, as the former AEW World Women's Champion recently revealed in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic" that both Mone and herself had worked towards making a match happen.

"We both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled but I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now. So I don't know when that time would be but unfortunately I may not be there to be able to do that with her ... it should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is."

The last time that Saraya and Mone went one-on-one with each other was on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2017, where the the two-time Divas Champion came out victorious. In addition, Saraya has fought Mone in several tag team matches, specifically when the "CEO" was part of "Team B.A.D" alongside Naomi and Tamina. Saraya has also announced the release of her new memoir; "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," which touches on her journey into the wrestling business, personal struggles, family drama, and many of the darker issues she's faced as a performer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.