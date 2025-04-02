Report On Indie Act Backstage At AEW Dynamite

With AEW Dynasty right around the corner, the April 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" looks to have fans brimming with excitement as the company heads into its next pay-per-view. Along with the regular members of the AEW roster, a top indie act is reportedly backstage at this week's show according to a recent report from Fightful Select. The act in question is none other Violence Is Forever, the team of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, two men who have both made cameo appearances in both AEW and ROH in recent years.

The only time the two men have teamed up in AEW was on the February 21, 2022 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where Garrini and Ku teamed with Ariel Levy, Dean Alexander, and Chico Adams for a ten man tag team match against Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and The Gunn Club in a losing effort. This match was Garrini's only AEW appearance, but did pop up on the September 14, 2023 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" for a short match with Josh Woods. As for Ku, he appeared on the same episode of "ROH on HonorClub" as he teamed up with The Outrunners in a losing effort against The Infantry and Willie Mack, and also wrestled Powerhouse Hobbs on the August 19, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision."

Violence Is Forever have become one of the most dominant duos on the independent circuit, recently reclaiming the GCW Tag Team Championships after their first reign, which lasted for 442 days, ended at the promotion's "The People vs. GCW" event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in January. Garrini and Ku are also the only team to hold the DPW World Tag Team Championships twice, and have won gold in promotions like ACTION Wrestling, Black Label Pro, and Capital City Championship Combat.