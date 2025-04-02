Backstage Update On Highly Anticipated AEW Match

Following a face-off on Saturday's "AEW Collision," a new report about a major AEW women's match and its timing has emerged. According to Fightful Select, despite reports that Mercedes Mone versus Athena could happen "as soon as AEW Dynasty," the outlet was told that the pair weren't both put in the Owen Hart Cup "by accident."

TBS Champion Mone declared for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on "Collision" on Saturday and ROH Women's Champion Athena also confirmed she'd be in the tournament when she came out to confront Mone about her talking smack about her recent challenger, and Athena's protégée, Billie Starkz. Mone defeated Starkz last week on "Dynamite" to retain her title. According to Fightful, there had been some discussion for the Mone and Athena match to happen at Dynasty on Sunday, but the outlet couldn't confirm that plan. The two are expected to meet in the ring in the coming months, however.

As of Saturday, six women are set to enter "The Owen," including Mone, Starkz, Athena, former AEW Women's Champions Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa, and Kris Statlander. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on July 12. On the men's side, "Switchblade" Jay White, Will Ospreay, and "Hangman" Adam Page have entered themselves into the tournament so far. The brackets for both the men and women's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will be revealed Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."