Mercedes Mone, Athena Lead 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Field Revealed On AEW Dynamite

The bracket for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup was revealed during "AEW Dynamite."

Last weekend's "AEW Collision" saw six women declared for this year's tournament, with the winner to face the Women's World Champion at All In Texas, including the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, as well as former World Champions Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, and former ROH Women's TV Champion Billie Starkz. With the bracket announced, it was confirmed that Harley Cameron and Julia Hart will join the line-up.

Your Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's brackets are now up and LIVE!

Starkz lost to Hayter on Saturday and they will meet for a rematch in the opening round of the tournament, with the winner of that bout to meet the victor between Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in the semi-finals. On the other side of the bracket, Athena will face Cameron and Mone will face Hart, meaning the long-awaited and reportedly planned bout between Athena and Mone could come in the semi-finals.

None of the previous winners of the tournament are competing within it this year, with Statlander reaching the semi-finals in 2022 and 2024, Athena in 2023, and Hart and Starkz failing to get out of the first round in 2022 and 2023 respectively; Hayter was a quarter-finalist in 2022 while it will be the first time competing in the tournament for Cameron, Rosa, and Mone. The previous winners were Britt Baker in 2022, Willow Nightingale in 2023, and Mariah May in 2024, with May using her title shot at All In to dethrone Toni Storm for her first Women's Championship reign.