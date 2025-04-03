Controversial Wrestling Trainer Arrested For Violating Sex Offender Registration Terms

Florida wrestling trainer Chasyn Rance has been a source of controversy within the industry for over a decade since the wrestler was arrested in 2010. Rance was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior for allegations that he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, landing him on the Florida sex offender registry. As uncovered by Babyface v. Heel's David Bixenspan, Rance was once again arrested on April 2, 2025, for allegedly violating the terms of his sex offender registration.

The arrest record from Orange County, Florida, states that Rance failed to update some required information for the registry, having not disclosed several web pages he owned or the fact that he changed his vehicle. Additionally, there were three charges of providing false information to the sex offender registry.

This is far from the first time Rance has made headlines, primarily because people in the wrestling industry have continued to associate with the trainer in the years since his conviction. Most recently, a photo of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T posing with Rance at his Team Vision Dojo training school made the rounds on social media this past weekend, just days before Rance's latest arrest.

Booker responded to the post last night by stating that he takes pictures with countless people in and out of the business and isn't able to do background checks on them all. However, based on Team Vision Dojo's X page, Booker visited the training school multiple times last year.

In addition to Booker, figures such as Hulk Hogan and Ricochet have been spotted at Rance's school over the years. Additionally, AEW star Kenny Omega found himself in hot water when Rance appeared on a show that he produced, causing Omega to offer an explanation and promise that he'd only book talent that he was personally familiar with in the future.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).