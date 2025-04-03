Former WWE Star Heath Slater Blames John Cena For Failure Of Nexus Faction

In 2010, shortly after announcing the creation of the WWE NXT brand, a new faction debuted on "WWE Raw," known as The Nexus. The group was initially led by Wade Barrett and featured a new wave of younger wrestlers, including Daniel Bryan and Heath Slater. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Slater discussed the group's untimely demise, stating that the faction's fate became sealed when they lost at WWE SummerSlam 2010.

"The outcome sucked," Slater said. "When we first got there, we were going over the match finish, and we're going over. So we were like, 'Oh crap, we're taking over.' Literally, it was like an hour after doors opened, maybe — everything got changed. We're not winning anymore, we're losing."

The match in question was the main event and pitted Slater, Barrett, Darren Young, David Otunga, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (AKA Ryback), and Justin Gabriel against Bryan, John Cena, Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Edge, John Morrison, and R-Truth. According to Slater (and others in the past), the individual who pushed for The Nexus to lose was none other than Cena.

"Edge and Jericho were the ones that put the whole match together, made it make sense, and it was good," Slater continued. "Then Cena didn't like it, is the story I've heard. He didn't like it, so he wanted to change it."