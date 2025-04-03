Tony Khan Explains How Recent WWE Decision Opened Up TV Deal Opportunities For AEW

2025 has marked a major change in the way AEW and WWE broadcast their weekly programming, with WWE now broadcasting "WWE Raw" on Netflix, while Max has begun simulcasting "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." According to AEW President Tony Khan, the move makes AEW more competitive.

"We have been working on some big international TV deals," Tony Khan said during the pre-AEW Dynasty media call, trumpeting AEW's recent gains in England. "Double-digit growth on [both 'Dynamite' and 'Collision]...In the UK, we've built something great with ITV...When you take a look at the competition, and how some of the deals have moved, there are a lot of markets in the world right now where I think there are going to be great opportunities for AEW, especially where [WWE] has moved to a streaming strategy."

According to Khan, WWE moving its global broadcast to Netflix has led to AEW becoming the most-watched wrestling program in the United Kingdom, which further bolsters the company's prospects in the country.

"I think that's a great example of how we can be really effective in a market...building a relationship with the fans in that market," Khan said, happy with the fact that the country has played host to two of the biggest AEW shows in the company's history: All In 2023 and 2024.

Not only has AEW begun streaming on Max, where the PPVs will soon be available, but also on Amazon Prime, where AEW PPVs have begun broadcasting as of last month's AEW Revolution event.