Eric Bischoff Reacts To News Of AEW's PPV Distribution Deal With Amazon

AEW has yet to start streaming its PPVs on WBD's Max streaming platform but Sunday's Revolution PPV was broadcast on Amazon Prime. On the latest "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was happy about the development, as he feels Amazon is a major step up from previous streaming options.

"It sounds promising...It just seems like Amazon is a little more user-friendly, just because it's more common," Bischoff said. Bischoff co-host Conrad Thompson also pointed out that the multi-year deal with Amazon is something AEW could leverage in future negotiations with other streamers.

AEW began streaming weekly programming like "Dynamite" and "Collision" on Max earlier this year, a major addition in the wake of the company's new deal with WBD. The PPVs are set to be for purchase at a discounted rate on Max at some point in the future but the date of said rollout has yet to be revealed. Select AEW PPVs and former AEW programming have been added to the Max archive. AEW also has a streaming deal with Triller, formerly known as Fite. AEW President Tony Khan said that WBD is still working on the technology, as Max has yet to incorporate separate transactions outside of the monthly charge. AEW's original WBD streaming home had been the Bleacher Report Live platform.

Wrestling is moving to streaming in a major way in 2025, as WWE has also begun streaming "WWE Raw" on Netflix, marking the beginning of a multi-year partnership between WWE and the global streamer.