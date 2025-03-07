Tony Khan Addresses Future Of AEW PPV On Max In Wake Of New Deal With Amazon Prime

Through its current media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, All Elite Wrestling is expecting its live pay-per-view events to soon be available on the Max streaming platform at a discounted rate for subscribers. Given AEW's new partnership with Amazon Prime Video, however, some pundits have questioned if that remains the case. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, it does.

"Max is still going to be a great home to AEW pay-per-view," Khan said on the AEW Revolution media call. "It's not a technology that's been a part of the Max service previously before AEW landed on this great platform, Max. We're very excited to have AEW TV streaming on Max every week. I can't wait to have the upcoming AEW pay-per-views there in the future. We've got all the past AEW Revolution events streaming now on Max, and I look forward to when fans can buy the pay-per-views there. It's something we all want. I know that they're working on developing that tech in the platform because it's not something that Max has ever offered before."

The multi-year AEW-Prime Video partnership kicks off this weekend, with fans in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom able to purchase 2025's AEW Revolution, which emanates from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, through the respective streaming service. Elsewhere, fans can continue to buy AEW pay-per-views through TrillerTV, YouTube, PPV.com, and traditional cable as well.

As for AEW's agreement with WBD, it seems that fans will have to wait a little while longer for live PPV access on Max. In the meantime, the platform has successfully uploaded several past AEW PPV and television events. Episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" are streamed live on Max weekly too.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.