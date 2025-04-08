Former AEW Star Saraya Already Thinking About Second Book

Last month, Saraya released a 272-page memoir, titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," chronicling her personal and professional life as a wrestler. According to Saraya, however, that still might not even be enough to capture the entirety of her story.

"I need to write a second book because the way the book ends, I can't change it now because it's already out. Things have changed in the past four or five months. Things have changed drastically," Saraya told "Casual Conversations With The Classic." "That's the end of that chapter and now I need to write a new one because I'm about to start a whole new life."

This new life will take Saraya outside of All Elite Wrestling as she announced her departure from the company just one day after her book's official launch. Per Saraya, that decision came after feeling like she didn't have much left to accomplish in AEW. Additionally, she wanted to shift her focus to non-wrestling projects, such as her book tour, her new podcast called "Rulebreakers," and an acting role she secured.

"It's pretty crazy," Saraya said. "I have other things where I actually got booked for a role and I'm really excited about it. I'm dipping my toe in Hollywood now, which is f***ing awesome, so I'm really excited with that."

While fans await her eventual second book, the former AEW Women's Champion will make several stops along her current book tour, including Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Kansas City, and Phoenix. Dates continue into next year as well, with Houston, Texas and Manchester, England as confirmed destinations so far.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations With The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.