WWE CCO Triple H Reveals John Cena's Initial Reaction To The Idea Of Turning Heel

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has described John Cena's reaction after discussions began for a heel run for him in his final year in WWE.

For two decades, Cena was a babyface, with there being no scope for him to go over to the bad side under Vince McMahon's creative control. However, Triple H decided to pull the trigger and turn Cena heel, which WWE's creative head feels is a role that Cena will be challenged by.

"It was a conversation — without getting into the details — it was a conversation that when it was brought up, everybody ... I think in John's mind he was like, 'Wow, I didn't think you were going to say that. I love it,'" Triple H said to "MSN." "It's a challenge to him. John's not a complacent person, right? I think he would have done it [babyface run] and he would have done it happily and he would have done it for fans, but I think there would have been a piece of him that would have been like, 'Alright, I'm just going to go through my day here.'"

"The Game" compared Cena's decision to embark on a heel run to that of a Hollywood star doing something different, stating that it's a challenge that will reinvigorate Cena. He stated that Cena is excited about his heel run and promised that what he will showcase will be "incredible."

"That energises you and gets your creatives juices going and excites you, it lights you up as a performer. This is going to be special because John is lit up about it. We're lit up about it. It's going to be incredible," said Triple H about Cena.

Cena was hesitant in the past about being the bad guy in WWE and was apprehensive when McMahon pitched the idea to him. After the 16-time world champion argued his point, McMahon — Cena claims — decided that he would never turn Cena heel.