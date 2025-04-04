WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Regrets Not Doing A Program With This Legend

WCW legend Goldberg has opened up about a few regrets he had in his pro wrestling career, one of which is not wrestling AEW star Chris Jericho earlier than he did.

Goldberg and Jericho were supposed to be in a feud in WCW in 1998, as the latter was primed to be another of Goldberg's victims during his win streak. During a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out two instances from his time in WCW that he regrets: smashing the limousine windows with his bare hands, which put him on the shelf for a few months, and his canceled feud with Jericho.

"I wish I had picked up the sledgehammer while walking out the door at WCW to smash the limousine instead of using my hand. I wish I had let Jericho have a program with me before I did," said Goldberg. "I wish I had done a lot of things differently. But again, nobody's perfect. You live your life, face the trials and tribulations, and try to be a better person by learning from them all."

The real-life rivalry between Jericho and Goldberg ended in them brawling backstage in WWE in 2003, which Jericho has claimed that he won. But the two finally had a match, a few years after their initial match was called off, this time taking place at WWE's Bad Blood show in 2003, where Goldberg emerged victorious.

Reflecting further on his time in WCW during the podcast, Goldberg admitted that he shouldn't have been as protective of his character as he was. He explained that he did so only because he was looking out for himself, as no one else did it for him.