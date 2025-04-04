D-Von Dudley Wants To Face Old WWE Foes To See Who Is The Most Dominant Tag Team Ever

The Dudley Boyz last competed in WWE alongside one another back in 2016, during their final run with the promotion, however they have competed together on occasion since; with their old rivals, The Hardy Boyz, appearing in "NXT" and having a successful TNA run, D-Von Dudley seems to have found his itch to return to the ring to face Matt and Jeff one more time.

"Let's get it going. Let the Dudley Boyz and The Hardys go at it again, and the results are going to be the same: we whooped their a**es back then, and we'll whoop their a** right now!" the veteran exclaimed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," after hearing a clip of Matt Hardy challenging them. "It won't make a difference. Bubba and I were the ... are the greatest tag team to ever live; I don't care what anybody else says."

D-Von then went on to note that he and Bubba/Bully Ray are the most decorated tag team, and slammed Hardy for challenging them and calling them middle-aged. "We're middle-aged? We'll show you just how middle aged we are!" he exclaimed. D-Von then addressed Tommy Dreamer on the podcast, and urged him to make a clash between them happen in TNA. "Make it happen. Put the Dudley Boyz and The Hardys back in the ring again, and let's do it again! Let's just see who's the [most] dominating tag team of all time."

