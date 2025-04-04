Bishop Dyer Assesses How AEW Set The Table For Dynasty With Go-Home Dynamite

At AEW Dynasty, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Beforehand, he and Marina Shafir took on Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag team match in the opening of "AEW Dynamite," with the latter teaming emerging victorious. According to former WWE star Bishop Dyer (also known as Baron Corbin), this match provided a number of surprising moments, while also paving the way for the AEW World Championship bout at Dynasty.

"First off, I love when a show starts with a match like that, with a high-profile match. With so many times we get a seg one promo, things like that, but I like getting straight to some action," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Obviously they're setting the table for this weekend, but there are a lot of things that went down in that match. There was obviously the shock at the end where Mox hit Willow, took her out. That's what we're going to talk about from that because that was the shock moment. That was something you don't see very often. And when done right, it has a great effect."

Strickland and Nightingale's "Dynamite" win came after the latter sent Moxley crashing through a table, then planted Shafir with a Doctor Bomb onto the mat. Amidst their post-match celebration, however, Nightingale found her head meeting the same mat, courtesy of a Paradigm Shift from Moxley.

Heading into Dynasty, Moxley is slightly favored to retain the AEW World Championship, per betting odds. He began his respective fourth title reign with a victory over Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, and has since defeated the likes of Cope, Orange Cassidy, and Powerhouse Hobbs to keep it in his possession.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.