Jon Moxley Listed As Slim Betting Favorite To Retain AEW World Title At Dynasty PPV

This weekend's AEW Dynasty will feature several title matches, with one of the most important of them all being the AEW World Championship match between titleholder Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland.

Ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view, the odds currently favor Moxley to retain the title, with "BetOnline" listing him at -145, compared to +105 for Strickland. The Death Riders leader has held the title since October 2024, when he beat Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream to begin his fourth reign with the title. If the odds are to be believed, Moxley will have more reason to celebrate at the end of Sunday's show, as the Death Riders are favored to retain their Trios Championship against Rated FTR, with current odds at -800 for the champions and +425 for the challengers. Toni Storm is also tipped to retain her title according to the bookies, when she comes up against Megan Bayne, with the odds at -700 for a Storm title retention against +400 for Bayne.

One of the matches that many are eagerly looking forward to witnessing is the three-way match for the AEW International Championship between Kenny Omega, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey, where Omega is the clear favorite with odds of -3000, compared to +700 for Ricochet and +800 for Bailey. The odds are predicting two title changes: the TNT Championship may switch hands, with Adam Cole (-400) favored to beat Daniel Garcia (+250), and the ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho (+600) and Bandido (-1500) suggests that Jericho could lose the title.

The bookies also have Mercedes Mone as the clear favorite to win the Women's Owen Hart Cup, with odds of -1500 compared to +600 for her opponent, Julia Hart. Meanwhile, former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay is the overwhelming favorite to defeat new AEW star Kevin Knight, with odds of -5000 to +1200.