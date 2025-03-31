Why Jon Moxley Needs To Lose The AEW World Title To Swerve Strickland At Dynasty

For nearly six months, Jon Moxley has been holding the AEW World Championship captive. He's often seen carrying the title around with him in a briefcase, the belief being that the audience doesn't deserve to look upon it. Like many aspects of the Death Riders, the concept sounds just fine on paper. In execution, however, Moxley's reign has felt tedious for a while now.

The storyline started out strong, with the Blackpool Combat Club betraying Bryan Danielson at the tail end of his full-time wrestling career. Some criticized the brutality of Moxley's attack on Danielson at AEW All Out, but to me, it felt warranted for this story and reasonably within character for Moxley. However, not long after Mox won the title at AEW Full Gear, things began to go off the rails.

Following his victory, the champion began cutting uncharacteristically long-winded promos, some of which seemed to hint at another figure being involved with the group. This never reached any satisfying pay-off, and the repetitive use of the Death Riders' interference led to most of Moxley's segments feeling the same.

None of Moxley's title defenses have been outright bad, though you could make an argument that the last two bouts against Copeland certainly started leaning in that direction. The real trouble isn't what's happening in the ring, but outside of it. This storyline lost steam a long time ago, and Mox's character needs a refresher. Thankfully, Tony Khan has already booked him against the perfect person to grab the torch.