AEW World Tag Title Match, Two Owen Hart Cup Matches Announced For Dynasty PPV Sunday

The first two matches in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup were announced for Dynasty on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and both the men's and the women's tournaments will kick off at the pay-per-view on Sunday. It was revealed TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart will face off for the women and Will Ospreay will take on Kevin Knight in the men's tournament. Both brackets were fully revealed on "Dynamite" and the finals will take place at Double or Nothing on May 25. The winners will challenge for their respective World Championships at AEW All In Texas in July.

Elsewhere on the show, The Learning Tree's Big Bill and "Bad Apple" Brian Keith issued a challenge to The Hurt Syndicate (minus Shelton Benjamin, who had travel issues and was not at the show) for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Dynasty. Big Bill and Keith squashed a local tag team as MVP and Bobby Lashley looked on. Following their victory, Big Bill issued the challenge and before MVP could speak, Lashley told him not to worry about them, and the pair walked off. The match was made official for Dynasty later on in the night in a graphic during the main event of the show.