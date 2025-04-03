2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Bracket, Jay White Replacement Revealed On AEW Dynamite

The brackets for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament were officially revealed on the April 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as eight men will fight it out for the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas on July 12. Before they were announced, it was confirmed that "Switchblade" Jay White had been removed from the tournament due to being assaulted by the Death Riders, but it has since been reported that White has suffered a legitimate injury that requires surgery. However, White's absence won't make the road to Globe Life Field any easier for the eight participants.

On one side of the bracket, the replacement for White will be the newly signed Kevin Knight, but he will have a tough test ahead of him as he has been matched up against Will Ospreay, who had already declared his intentions of entering the tournament weeks earlier. The winner of that match will take on either the current NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, or Brody King of The Hounds of Hell.

On the other side of the bracket, the other man who had declared his entry in to the tournament ahead of time, Hangman Page, will look to rectify his 2024 tournament run where he was beaten in the final by Bryan Danielson. However, he will face a mystery wild card opponent who won't be revealed until the night the first round match happens. The winner of that match will face either "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher or former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, with those two men having crossed paths multiple times over the past few months, including in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament.

The tournament will officially begin at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 with Ospreay and Knights bout, and the tournament will play out on episodes of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in the following weeks. The final of both the men's and women's brackets will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25.