CM Punk On Being An 'Old Softy,' Getting Choked Up Tagging With WWE's Cody Rhodes

Once upon a time, CM Punk terrorized the WWE locker room as the leader of the Straight Edge Society, and later, The New Nexus. In the present day, though, Punk describes himself as an "old softy." To illustrate his change in demeanor, Punk pointed to an emotional moment that came during the entrance of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at a recent WWE live event in Nottingham, England.

"I've known Cody for 20 years, so again, seeing how far he's come and just the perspective I was at. I was sitting on the ring, so essentially, I had a fan's perspective," Punk told "WWE Deutschland." "I see Cody come out and his song. I watch him bounce back and forth from aisle to aisle greeting little boys, little girls, grown ass men, grandmas, grandpa, people of all ages, everybody who comes out to see WWE. They love him. He's high-fiving people and he's kissing babies. To watch the crowd love him the way they love me, or they love a Stone Cold [Steve Austin], or a Bret Hart, it's just exciting to see.

"I know what that feels like and I want all my friends to succeed," he continued. "I want to see that. I didn't just get to see it, I got to experience it first-hand, so it choked me up a little bit."

WWE has released footage of the moment in reference, with Punk additionally joining in on the UK crowd's unified shouting of "Whoa!" during Rhodes' arrival to "Kingdom" by Downstait. The crowd (and Punk) would once more erupt in celebration when "The Second City Saint" and "The American Nightmare" defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa in tag team competition shortly thereafter. The following night, Punk and Rhodes teamed up again, this time in a dark match alongside Rey Mysterio.

