TKO Reportedly Contending For New NFL Partnership

TKO Group Holdings is reportedly one of ten groups that has submitted bids to the NFL to become investors in its potential professional flag football leagues. Dave Meltzer reported in the April 4 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, is looking to expand to working with the NFL through men's and women's flag football.

According to ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league was "aggressively" exploring options to create separate leagues for both men and women in the sport. Bloomberg reported in addition to TKO, other potential investors include Alexis Ohanian's investment firm, the partnership of Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, a media company co-founded by former NFL player Michael Strahan known as SMAC Entertainment, and more.

It was not reported if TKO is outright looking to potentially own a flag football team if and when the leagues are created. As of this writing, there have been no statements on the investment issued by TKO or its CEO and director Ari Emanuel. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also sits on the TKO board and has experience within the football world. He purchased the XFL for $15 million in 2020 and merged it with rival league USFL to form the United Football League in September 2023.

Men's and women's flag football will be played at the Olympics for the first time in July 2028 in Los Angeles, California. The NFL has thrown its support behind the flag football movement, because, according to ESPN, officials in the league believe it's key to growing American football outside of the country. The NFL transitioned its Pro Bowl to a flag football format back in 2023.