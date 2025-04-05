Naomi Vs. Jade Cargill Grudge Match Officially Announced For WWE WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet in a grudge match at WrestleMania 41 as Nick Aldis made it official during "WWE SmackDown."

Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber, outing Naomi as the one who had attacked and sidelined her in November with a brutal ambush to render her unable to compete for a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Naomi admitted that she had done it in a following promo exchange with Bianca Belair, prompting Cargill to run up on her once more, continuing their exchanges on social media and once again during this week's "SmackDown" as Cargill attacked Naomi after her win over B-Fab; the latest melee prompted General Manager Aldis to follow officials out and announce that they will face one another at WrestleMania 41.

Their bout will mark a swift departure from last year's WrestleMania, when the pair of them teamed alongside Belair as The Big Three against Damage CTRL; Belair and Cargill later captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions, with their second reign coming to a premature end in November when Cargill was sidelined by Naomi.

In Cargill's absence, Naomi took her place alongside Belair to defend the Women's Tag titles until they lost them to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in February. Even after the attack at Elimination Chamber, Belair went on to win the match and secure her shot at the Women's World title at WrestleMania 41, with her telling Naomi she was done with her, before allowing Cargill to attack her during their last exchange. This will be Cargill's first singles match at WrestleMania.