Naomi & Jade Cargill's WWE War Of Words Demonstrates Depth Of Fracture

The phrase "time heals all wounds" can be applied to many things, but not the bad blood between Jade Cargill and Naomi. If anything, the issues between the former friends have only gotten worse ever since Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber, outing Naomi as the woman who attacked her last November, while delivering some retribution. The two have traded assaults since then, as well as some social media barbs that continued on Sunday night, with Naomi doing most of the talking.

Taking to X, Naomi kicked things off by responding to a fan, who referred to Cargill as a "hurricane" that would "beat and blow your azz to the next country." That didn't phase Naomi all that much, as she pointed out she was a Florida native that had to deal with hurricanes all the time.

"You think I'm scared of a little storm?" Naomi asked.

I'm from Florida I've survived hurricanes! You think I'm scared of a little storm? 😂⚠️ @Jade_Cargill https://t.co/rpFIn1k3QD — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) March 31, 2025

According to Cargill, Naomi should be. The former AEW TBS Champion and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion responded to Naomi soon after, pointing out that she was also from Florida, and seemed to question if Naomi was from the state, pointing out that Floridians generally didn't run away from fights, something Naomi does frequently. This prompted Naomi to fire back, revealing that Cargill didn't actually live in Florida now before calling her a "fraud."

Girl I'm from FL too and one thing we don't do is run from a fight. You seem to be good at it. https://t.co/7GIaGHcPvu — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 31, 2025

Florida doesn't claim you, you don't even live there fraud ⚠️ https://t.co/ydafsSHdgo — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) March 31, 2025

While that ended that particular war of words, Naomi was far from finished with Cargill. On Monday afternoon, she was back on social media, responding to a post that quoted Naomi in saying she never expected to speak to Cargill ever again. Naomi confirmed that with an even bolder choice of words.

"I wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire," Naomi said.