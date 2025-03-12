WWE's Jade Cargill Goes Off On Naomi And Father-In-Law Rikishi

Since returning to WWE at Elimination Chamber, Jade Cargill has been on a warpath, attacking her former friend Naomi any chance she's gotten. And who could blame her, given that Naomi not only took Cargill out of action months ago with a vicious parking lot attack, but also cost Cargill one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, while taking Cargill's spot teaming with Bianca Belair in the process. But Cargill isn't satisfied at just going after Naomi, with her widening her approach to take aim at someone else close to her rival; Naomi's father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Cargill had some strong words for the former Too Cool member, who had shown support for Naomi on Instagram days ago. Cargill stated that she "didn't give a damn" about Rikishi's support for his "daughter," while also noting that Naomi was "dead wrong" for what she did to Cargill, and that Naomi was eventually "going to get everything coming to her b***h ass."

I don't give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI ! Your "daughter" was dead wrong and she's going to get everything coming to her bitch ass! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2025

Though it took a few hours, Naomi saw Cargill's remarks, and took to X herself with a retort. Though she admitted that she may have been wrong, Naomi also pointed out that Cargill was "almost dead" from Naomi's attack, mocking her former friend. She warned Cargill to never "tweet my pops again," which only seemed to further incense Cargill when she fired back an hour later with a profanity-laced tweet.

"Too bad you didn't finish the job," Cargill tweeted. "Remember this when I'm stomping your ass out AGAIN...but TBH F**K YOU AND HIM!"

I might have been dead wrong but you were almost dead 😌 dont ever tweet my pops again https://t.co/s34SNhWaZO — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) March 11, 2025