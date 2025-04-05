Former WWE Cruiserweight Champ Reportedly A Free Agent After Turning Down NJPW Offer

Spring is in the air, which signifies that change is definitely on the horizon. For former three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJ Perkins, he is embarking on new ventures following reports from Fightful Select that confirmed the current United Empire leader is returning to the free agency market.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling apparently made a contract offer to Perkins, which he declined to sign. Those who spoke with Fightful mentioned that this decision was received amicably and that there were no hard feelings from either party. As of this report, TJP will continue to work for NJPW on a freelance basis, appearing in other upcoming New Japan shows, except for this year's Super Junior Tournament, which begins on Saturday, May 10, and for which he has opted not to participate.

Perkins has a long and decorated history with the company, starting in 2001, when he trained in the Inoki Dojo in Los Angeles along with Rocky Romero and former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. His first tenure with New Japan ended in 2005, before returning in 2019. In between his departures, TJP worked for Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact, and WWE, to name a few, where, in the latter promotion, he became the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion.