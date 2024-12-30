Backstage Update On TJP's Contract Status With NJPW

It's that time of year again, the time where a number of top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling reach the end of their deals, with TJP, formerly known as TJ Perkins in WWE, being the latest to be nearing the end of his current deal according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been a regular member of the NJPW roster since 2022 after splitting his time beaten Japan and TNA (then known as Impact) Wrestling between 2019 and 2021. Given how much of a key figure TJP has been in the NJPW junior heavyweight division in recent years, the company are reportedly very hopeful in retaining his services and have already started negotiations with him. However, it's not yet confirmed how those negotiations went heading into the most important week of NJPW's year.

TJP has been a key member of the United Empire stable for three years, having formed a successful partnership with Francisco Akira as Catch 2/2 where they are former three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Catch 2/2 will be looking to begin a fourth reign come January 4 as they are one of four teams competing in the "Tokyo Terror" ladder match for the titles, where Catch 2/2, Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney of the Bullet Club War Dogs, and the Ichiban Sweet Boys will all look to dethrone current champions, the Intergalactic Jet Setters KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight.

Knight is another man who is nearing the end of his NJPW deal as reported by Fightful Select, with current WWE Superstar Natalya singing his praises on social media, and with TJP also out of contract in the coming weeks, there could be much more contract news coming out of Japan in the next few weeks.