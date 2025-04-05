Bishop Dyer Points Out Relatable Moment In MJF's AEW Dynamite Segment

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, now known as Bishop Dyer, has admitted to being a big fan of one particular moment on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" involving MJF. During his in-ring segment with The Hurt Syndicate's MVP and Bobby Lashley, MJF pointed out that Shelton Benjamin couldn't make the show due to his flight being cancelled due to severe weather warnings in the nearby area. Dyer explained on "Busted Open Radio" why he was a big fan of MJF choosing to do this as he has been in situations where talent being absent for similar reasons has been ignored, making it less relatable for the audience.

"I thought it was great because now instead–as all companies have done, we're just going to ignore that, because I've seen that. I've been on WWE TV and something happens and a talent doesn't make it and we just ignore it, we don't address it, we don't address that their flight was cancelled because of possible tornadoes, and they did that last night, they gave you the reason why he wasn't there. Everybody's had a flight cancelled, they know how frustrating it is, you can't be mad about that, you know what I'm saying? Bringing in these real life things that are really happening...that is relatable to the fans, they can connect to that, they understand that, and we're giving you a reason why this is not here."

Benjamin will be back in action for AEW this Sunday (barring any other severe weather delays) as he will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Bobby Lashley against The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.