Eric Bischoff Says Gorilla Position In WWE Reminds Him How Far This WCW Star Has Come

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been involved in the wrestling business for nearly 40 years. From his humble beginnings in AWA, to ruling the wrestling world as part of WCW, all the way through to his various stints in WWE and TNA, Bischoff has been around for so long that he has seen some performers grow from students in wrestling school to important figures in their respective companies. Bischoff mentioned one of the people he has seen grow up before his eyes on a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast with Lex Luger and DDP.

"It's funny, every time I've been in WWE, you know I'm sitting there and I'm looking at Billy Kidman in the Gorilla position as a producer and I'm thinking to myself 'wow this is just such a fascinating thing to see how far some people have come." Bischoff had been around Kidman for nearly all of Kidman's in-ring career as the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was brought in to WCW in 1996, two years in to Kidman's in-ring career, through to their shared time in WWE until 2005 when Kidman was released, who would then retire from in-ring action in 2008.

As for Kidman's post-wrestling career within WWE, once he retired, he transitioned in to a producer role in 2010 after being rehired by the company a few years earlier. He would remain as a backstage presence, as well as making sporadic cameos on camera in a variety of extra roles, throughout the next decade before being furloughed by the company in 2020 due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kidman would return to full-time work later on in 2020, and he has remained as a backstage producer for WWE ever since.

Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.