Tony Khan Comments On Chances Of More AEW Content Coming To PPV Partner Amazon Prime

Early in March, last month, AEW announced a new deal with Amazon Prime Video to distribute all it's PPVs going forward from AEW Revolution this year through purchases. Ahead of the promotion's next PPV, AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan held another media call and was asked about the deal with Amazon and whether fans could end up watching more content on the streaming service in the future.

"We're really focused on the partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery for our TV and streaming, and that is the home of AEW tv and the events building to these great pay-per-view events," Khan explained, adding that the relationship with Amazon is off to a good start. "The best and most consistent home for all of the AEW TV shows is going to be TBS, TNT, and now the great library that you can watch on MAX."

Khan added that he's open to having new shows or content for AEW but'll likely always give Warner Brothers Discovery the first call for anything along those lines.

"There are ways to watch AEW TV through Amazon Prime, if that's the app you want to use, then connecting a MAX subscription through that," the AEW President added before expressing how exciting it is for him to be working with so many different media partners this year and added what he wants to focus on AEW television this year. "Building those shows and really, I think, the focus and the quality of those shows in 2025 has been unparalleled."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Dynasty Media Call and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.