How Hulk Hogan Genuinely Surprised Everyone At WrestleMania 18

Despite weeks of brutal attacks, once the match between Hollywood Hogan and The Rock kicked off at WrestleMania X8, fans interestingly took the side of the Hulkster. In an unpredictable twist, the audience began to cheer for Hogan from the start instead, leading The Rock to decide to allow his childhood hero to get some of the shine instead and slowly make way for a natural babyface turn by acting heelish throughout the match. In turn, Hogan instead of putting himself over his opponents like he infamously did throughout most of his WCW run, put The Rock over and stunned everyone who believed he'd walk away with the win.

As The Rock walked away with his victory after the two men shook hands, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall berated Hogan for showing respect to the "Brahma Bull," attacking him and expelling the former leader from the nWo. Following this, The Rock returned to the ring, saved Hogan, and shared an iconic moment together with the crowd, turning Hogan babyface again, whilst the nWo slowly faded out over the next few months after several rivalries fell flat.

Looking back at the iconic clash last year, Nash commented on the Rock's willingness to go along with the crowd reaction instead of making things difficult for Hogan and praised him for his role in making the bout a huge deal.