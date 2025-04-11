What Do The Undertaker's Tattoos Mean?

A few years ago, Paul Booth sat down for an interview with "Inked," recalling a time back in the '90s when he inked The Undertaker during a tattoo convention. Booth recalled how the veteran was a very quiet, in-character guy, who he found very menacing due to his sheer size. "I mean we've had great conversations, very polite guy, very serious guy, but very friendly. You see him being The Undertaker in real life, 'Yeah, that's The Undertaker.' He still has that vibe, I mean it's very genuine." Booth then recalled tattooing 'Taker's bicep, noting that the demon he has inked is inspired by his wrestling persona. "The demon I drew was inspired by him, because of the way he would come into his victim [during the pin] and kind of had that thing going on. So, I did this tattoo of a demon kind of lurching forward, not him, but inspired by him."

Additionally, The Undertaker has his iconic tattoo sleeves, which include several different designs, mainly consisting of skeletons, which interestingly added to his "Deadman" demeanor, despite Vince McMahon's original explosive reaction to his tattoos after he first got them. Back in 2002, The Undertaker had an interview on the Canadian talk show, "Off The Record," where he commented on the skeleton tattoo he has on the nape of his neck, describing it as 'the fighting skeleton.' "A lot of my tattoos have to do with skeletons, skulls and all that. That's the war skeleton right there." (per Sportskeeda).