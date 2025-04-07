Swerve Strickland Addresses Crowd After AEW Dynasty Goes Off The Air: 'F*** Booker T'

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland had his championship aspirations dashed this weekend at AEW Dynasty when the Young Bucks made their return to the promotion and cost him the match he had against Jon Moxley for the title. After the beatdown as the show went off air, Strickland addressed the Philadelphia crowd and cut an explosive promo addressing the match and the state of the promotion.

The former champion empathized with the audience, and claimed that he was also upset with the ending and losing his world championship contender moment. He added that the EVPs might make sure he never gets a shot, but recalled his journey into wrestling to reassure them. "13, very long years ago, I took my career to the next level by traveling all the way up from Lancaster, Pennsylvania all the way to this great city right here, Philadelphia and that's where my career really skyrocketed. So this is a full circle moment," he recalled (via PWInsider).

"When I talk about representation, I mean it every single f**king time I speak on it. This kid right here that you supported for these last 12, 13 years, in one year, headlined Five Main event pay-per-views," Strickland added. He then went on to seemingly criticize wrestlers who speak about representation all the time without proving it, and noted how fans going along with his chants every night is how he personally does it. "I always want to hear y'all chant 'Who's House" Thank you for being here. Thank you for the merchandise. Get home safely. And one last thing just for my own amusement... F*** Booker T."