Bully Ray Dispels Comparisons Of WWE's John Cena To Brock Lesnar

Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently set the record straight about two of WWE's biggest superstars. The former multi-time Tag Team Champion explained that John Cena and Brock Lesnar had completely different paths to the top of professional wrestling.

During a recent co-hosting spot on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared insider knowledge about how WWE viewed these two superstars from the beginning. He made it clear that while both men became top stars, the company had very different plans for each of them.

"John is not the chosen one from day one. John is not a Brock Lesnar," Ray explained. "And how do I know that Brock Lesnar was the chosen one from day one? Because I'm the guy they gave Brock to first. They came to me and said, Bubba, this is the guy, when he was about to win the King of the Ring. I said, Brock they're about to do things with you that they don't do for many people ... they knew what they wanted from Brock, Brock was the guy."

The story with Cena was completely different. While Lesnar was picked to be a star right away, Cena almost lost his job before finding his famous rapper character.

"History says that John was on his way out, we're going to release him, he's on death's door, he's about to get future endeavored," Bully Ray recalled. "And what's the story? He was in the hotel or the back of the bus, he starts riffing and rapping, and Stephanie's [McMahon] like, can you do that on TV, and that's the moment in time."

This infamous moment changed everything for Cena. His "Doctor of Thuganomics" character caught on with fans and saved his career. He went from nearly being fired to becoming a 16-time world champion looking for number seventeen at WrestleMania 41.

