Kevin Owens Responds To Ex-WWE Co-Worker Saying He & Sami Zayn Were Hard To Work With

Earlier this year, former WWE star Matt Riddle accused Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of being "difficult" to work with during a virtual signing. Riddle competed with both Canadian stars on numerous occasions, often wrestling together on "WWE Raw" and major Premium Live Events like Money In The Bank or the Royal Rumble, but has since voiced his displeasure on collaborating with both men. Owens has now responded to Riddle's comments in an interview with "My Mom's Basement," where he claimed that the former United States Champion's attitude was his own downfall.

"It's funny because coming from him, I have nothing against him at all. But to me, he's a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him like being Randy's tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend and he managed to screw it all up. Not because of his abilities, because he's very talented and very athletic but because of his own attitude and poor choices ... for him to say that we're hard to work with or whatever it is, and he couldn't get a word in, there was a pretty good reason for that. You look at his track record, you look at our track record, I think that speaks for itself."

Owens continued by admitting that Riddle was not wrong to feel that he could never "get a word in" when working with Zayn and himself due to both men wrestling a certain way that they believe works well.