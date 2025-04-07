Kevin Owens Responds To Ex-WWE Co-Worker Saying He & Sami Zayn Were Hard To Work With
Earlier this year, former WWE star Matt Riddle accused Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of being "difficult" to work with during a virtual signing. Riddle competed with both Canadian stars on numerous occasions, often wrestling together on "WWE Raw" and major Premium Live Events like Money In The Bank or the Royal Rumble, but has since voiced his displeasure on collaborating with both men. Owens has now responded to Riddle's comments in an interview with "My Mom's Basement," where he claimed that the former United States Champion's attitude was his own downfall.
"It's funny because coming from him, I have nothing against him at all. But to me, he's a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him like being Randy's tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend and he managed to screw it all up. Not because of his abilities, because he's very talented and very athletic but because of his own attitude and poor choices ... for him to say that we're hard to work with or whatever it is, and he couldn't get a word in, there was a pretty good reason for that. You look at his track record, you look at our track record, I think that speaks for itself."
Owens continued by admitting that Riddle was not wrong to feel that he could never "get a word in" when working with Zayn and himself due to both men wrestling a certain way that they believe works well.
Owens on his favorite opponents to work with
Following his thoughts on Riddle's accusations, Owens then spoke about which performers in WWE he loves to work with, naming some of his best rivals as those who he enjoyed being in the ring with the most.
"John Cena obviously is one of them. Sami you've already said, Roman, Seth, and obviously those are pretty obvious answers but those guys, there's a reason why they've been where they are for so long ... it's the mind and what they bring mentally, but it's not always a recipe for miracles. Like me and AJ [Styles] will talk about it all the time. We're both really good at this, but for some reason our matches for a long while, like just didn't hit."
Owens also explained that there's nobody that he doesn't like working with, including Riddle, but there's certain talent he puts more trust into than others, and "The Original Bro" wasn't a wrestler he often had much faith in. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to witness Owens wrestle some of his favorite opponents in the near future, as he announced on "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday that he will be taking time off due to needing neck surgery, and will no longer wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania.
