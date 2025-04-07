Bully Ray Says He Fell Asleep During This AEW Dynasty Match

AEW PPVs are long. This is a feature to some and a bug to others. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray falls into the latter category. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully was not kind to one of the marquee matches from AEW Dynasty.

"I fell asleep during [Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet]," Bully Ray said. "I dozed off...I had already watched entirely too much wrestling and I don't care."

Ray said that he has absolutely no investment in the three men, and he was not alone, as many of his co-hosts fell asleep during the lengthy PPV.

"I'd care about Kenny Omega if he was in a blood feud fighting for the company," Bully lamented. "I think they are misusing Kenny Omega...Put Kenny in an angle in which he's fighting for the company. Where he can be a hero. Where he can shed blood...Have Kenny be a warrior who fights with his fists...There are so many other layers to Kenny Omega that Tony Khan refuses to see because 'Kenny's a five-star match machine.'"

Omega returned to AEW earlier this year, following a bout with diverticulitis that nearly claimed his life. Omega wrestled his return match at the NJPW/AEW cross-promotional show Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome and has since dethroned Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship at AEW Revolution, holding the title since AEW Revolution in March. The match at Dynasty marked the AEW PPV debut of former TNA X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who debuted in March.