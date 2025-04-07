Brodie Lee's Widow Amanda Shares Behind-The-Scenes Throwback From WWE WrestleMania 34

It has been almost 5 years since the wrestling world lost Jonathan Huber, known to wrestling fans as Luke Harper and/or Brodie Lee, who died in December of 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Huber's memory is often kept alive on social media by his widow, Amanda, who took some time to share an old moment from Huber's days as a Bludgeon Brother.

"Also 7 years ago," Amanda Huber wrote, captioning a photo of Huber and his former tag partner Erick Rowan, posing with two children inside the Elimination Chamber at the WrestleMania fan convention in 2018, one of whom is assumedly Brodie Jr.

The post came amongst a number of other WrestleMania memories that Huber shared, including Rhyno posing with a new infant, as well as Amanda and Brodie Jr.'s visit to last year's WrestleMania, where they got to celebrate with family friend Cody Rhodes following his Undisputed WWE Title victory over Roman Reigns.

"Love you forever," she wrote, tagging Rowan. Rowan recently returned to WWE, as part of the Wyatt Sicks, a group which has paid numerous tributes to Huber, as well as Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt. Led by Wyatt's brother, Taylor Rotunda, better known as Uncle Howdy, the group has acted as quasi-therapy for its members, especially those who knew Huber and Rotunda like Rowan and Taylor did. Jon Huber's tradition of tweeting "It's [day of the week] you know what that means" has been the opening slogan of AEW programming in tribute to the former TNT Champion and Dark Order leader.