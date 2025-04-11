Diamond Dallas Page Says This Wrestling Legend Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Being inducted into any wrestling Hall of Fame is something that professional wrestlers hold near and dear to their hearts, but being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is something that most wrestlers treasure more than most. The WWE Hall of Fame first welcomed Andre The Giant back in 1993, and has since inducted some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. However, there are always a few names that slip through the cracks, and on a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Diamond Dallas Page believes that one man should be inducted in the near future.

"Bam Bam Bigelow for starters." DDP was able to work with "The Beast from the East" throughout 1999 and into 2000 as they were both part of the WCW roster, with the two men being part of the short-lived stable, The Triad (sometimes known as The Jersey Triad) alongside the late Chris Kanyon, and even had a brief seven day reign as WCW Tag Team Champions.

Bigelow has often been praised as one of the greatest big men to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. Breaking through in the late 1980s, "The Beast from the East" would form a monstrous tag team with Big Van Vader in New Japan Pro Wrestling, before being snapped up by the WWE in 1992. During his time in WWE, Bigelow never won any championships, but did get the honor of wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 11 in 1995, taking on NFL player Lawrence Taylor. After his WWE career, Bigelow would have a memorable run in ECW, before jumping ship to the aforementioned WCW. Bigelow had already began winding down his wrestling career by the mid-2000s, and would tragically pass away in January 2007 from an accidental drug overdose, aged just 45.