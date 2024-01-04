Kevin Sullivan Explains What Held Wrestling Legend Bam Bam Bigelow Back From World Title

From the mid-1980s through the end of the 1990s, Bam Bam Bigelow had runs in all three major American wrestling companies — the WWF, WCW, and ECW. On top of that, he had an impressive run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Despite getting popular with fans and regularly putting on a good show, Bigelow was never given a world championship during his wrestling career. On a recent episode of "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," former WCW star Kevin Sullivan explained why he feels Bigelow never ascended to the top of the card.

"I thought [Bigelow] was one of the greatest big men of all [time]," Sullivan said. "He could've been [a world champion], but politically, I don't think he knew how to play the game that well."

According to Sullivan, one had to get in with the right people to succeed during that era. While Bigelow had plenty of talent as a wrestler, it doesn't seem that he was able to make the right connections that would see him pushed to the absolute top.

Bigelow began his wrestling career in 1985, and it was just a few short years before he found a prominent spot in Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation. At the same time, he was starting to make a name for himself in NJPW, where he eventually turned his focus. The big man spent time in a tag team with Vader there before working his way back to the WWF, where he participated in the main event of WrestleMania 11. Bigelow left WWE in 1995 for ECW before finishing out the decade with WCW as the company wound its way down. Following WCW's collapse, he continued wrestling occasional matches for independent promotions until Bigelow died in 2007 at the age of 45.

