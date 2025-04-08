New Day Brutalize War Raiders After WWE Raw Tag Title Match Ends In DQ

The War Raiders retained their WWE World Tag Team Championship after losing via disqualification to the New Day during "WWE Raw."

New Day have maintained an undefeated streak in 2025 since turning heel and officially dropping Big E from the group, securing themselves a shot at the titles held by the Erik and Ivar during this week's "Raw" after last week's victory over the newly reunited New Catch Republic.

They would ensure that their undefeated run stayed alive by mere matter of circumstance after Xavier Woods introduced a steel chair from outside the ring, which Ivar then grabbed from him as the referee turned to catch him with the weapon in-hand. That led to the referee calling for the disqualification, declaring the New Day winners while the titles would not change hands.

After the match the action looked to continue as the War Raiders attacked the New Day, but Erik was driven into a steel chair that had been lodged between the corner ropes and Ivar was taken to the outside and sent crashing into the timekeeper's area. Woods then held Erik in place as Kofi Kingston ascended the ropes, looking to sideline one half of the champions by targeting his surgically repaired neck, but officials run down to the ring to make a timely intervention. The technical victors then walked up the ramp triumphantly, soaking in the boos and jeers from the crowd as Erik and Ivar were seen to.