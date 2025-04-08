Vince & Linda McMahon, TKO File To Dismiss WWE Ring Boy Lawsuit

Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, and WWE have each filed to dismiss the "Ring Boy" lawsuit against them in the Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was filed by five anonymous plaintiffs in Maryland alleging that the McMahons had neglected and failed to protect them from sexual abuse at the hands of WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips while working as "ring boys" throughout the 1980s.

At the center of the plaintiffs' case is Maryland's Child Victims Act of 2023. The case had been delayed previously as the Supreme Court decided whether the CVA's removal of the statute of limitations would be upheld as constitutional. It was ruled in February that the law would be upheld and the case resumed.

However, Ms. McMahon's attorneys have since argued that the complaint lacks "any basis for personal jurisdiction" over the defendants in the state. It's further contended that McMahon has no sufficient connection to Maryland for the lawsuit to continue in the state's District Court, and a personal declaration from herself is included as an exhibit in the filing.

"I recently learned the true names of John Does 1-5. To the best of my knowledge and recollection, I have never met or communicated with John Does 1-5. Until this lawsuit, I was unaware of their allegations against me or anyone else named in the complaint," McMahon wrote. "I never personally supervised Phillips while he was employed by WWE, nor did I direct his activities... If Phillips traveled to Maryland and committed acts of sexual abuse while in Maryland, it was certainly not at my direction nor with my knowledge."

McMahon further claims she never personally employed "Ring Boys" as the term was defined in the initial complaint, and it is argued that she held no legally cognizable duty of care for plaintiffs as employees.

Presiding Judge James K. Bredar previously approved an order allowing the defendants to know the names, birth dates, and current residential addresses of the anonymous plaintiffs, with the concession that they will not be publicly declared or revealed to anyone else but those litigating the suit.