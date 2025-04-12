AEW's Will Ospreay Explains How He Did Things Differently Than Kenny Omega In NJPW

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega got his big break during his massive NJPW tenure, establishing himself as one of the biggest pro wrestlers in the Japan wrestling scene, leading to the eventual formation of AEW alongside the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. Similarly to Omega, Will Ospreay also got recognition from his NJPW run, and during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he explained why his tenure is different than the "Cleaner's" despite both men sharing similar styles.

"I was mad that like [Omega] put me down quite a lot of the time, because Kenny gave me the whole shtick when he left New Japan being like, 'Look, you need to take the ball on your shoulders, they're gonna depend on you,' and I felt like I'd done that in New Japan and done it in a way Kenny never could do it," Ospreay claimed.

He then explained that the height of his run was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in Japan, the audience was not allowed to react to anything, meaning he had to get himself over without notes from the audience. "I was struggling, man, like New Japan, at that time, it was like having your hands shackled and thrown into the bottom of the ocean," he added. "But somehow during those matches, I was able to breathe life back into New Japan."