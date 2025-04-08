WWE's Kevin Owens Goes Off On Injury Leaker: 'They Took Away My Right To Tell People'

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Kevin Owens announced that he will require neck surgery to heal from an injury that he's been dealing with for several months. Unfortunately, this meant Owens' WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton was called off, as the injury was too serious for him to compete going forward. Despite much of the WWE Universe learning about Owens' surgery last Friday, the news also leaked ahead of "SmackDown," causing wrestling pundits and some fans to know about the injury beforehand. Speaking with "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Owens commented on his injury status being leaked, explaining that he's disappointed the personal matter couldn't be kept secret.

"It really annoys me actually, but I woke up to seeing that it was already leaked and it really upsets me especially because I know that whoever leaked it is some office employee that shouldn't know this s**t in the first place ... I told people like, 'this is going to leak,' they're like, "No, no we're keeping it tight-knit." But then yesterday obviously some departments had to find out for some reasons and now someone who shouldn't know this stuff found out and it went where it shouldn't." Owens said. "Now they took away my right to tell people because now everybody knows already."

Owens also provided a timeframe of when he could return to the ring, stating that others who have gone through a similar type of surgery are usually out of action from eight months to a year. Despite trying to estimate when he could step back inside the ropes, Owens admitted that he truly doesn't know when he'll return, but believes it's "pretty likely" he'll come back.

