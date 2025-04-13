The Piece Of WrestleMania History That's A Hidden Gem Of Aggressive Perfection

When it comes to the history of WrestleMania 3, two things usually spring to mind. The first is the attendance, which has long been disputed between WWE's claim that over 93,000 fans were in the Pontiac Silverdome, and outside claims that there was actually a little less than 80,000 fans in attendance. The second is the main event match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant for the WWE Championship. While there's certainly been debate about that match as well, especially regarding how good the match was and whether the quality mattered, it's mostly discussed because of its ending, which saw Hogan slam Andre and hit the leg drop to retain his title, in a moment many still consider to be the high water mark of WrestleMania.

But for all the mystique of Hogan slamming Andre, and all the debate surrounding just how many people were there to see it, the most influential match to come out of WrestleMania III took place three matches prior to Hogan vs. Andre. That bout is none other than Ricky Steamboat vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage for Savage's WWE Intercontinental Championship, a match highly anticipated following a November 1986 angle where Savage crushed Steamboat's larynx with the ring bell. But as personal as the match seemed to be going in, no one quite expected that the match would become not only one of WrestleMania's most celebrated matches, but an introduction of how wrestling would evolve in America over the next several decades.