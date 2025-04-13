The Piece Of WrestleMania History That's A Hidden Gem Of Aggressive Perfection
When it comes to the history of WrestleMania 3, two things usually spring to mind. The first is the attendance, which has long been disputed between WWE's claim that over 93,000 fans were in the Pontiac Silverdome, and outside claims that there was actually a little less than 80,000 fans in attendance. The second is the main event match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant for the WWE Championship. While there's certainly been debate about that match as well, especially regarding how good the match was and whether the quality mattered, it's mostly discussed because of its ending, which saw Hogan slam Andre and hit the leg drop to retain his title, in a moment many still consider to be the high water mark of WrestleMania.
But for all the mystique of Hogan slamming Andre, and all the debate surrounding just how many people were there to see it, the most influential match to come out of WrestleMania III took place three matches prior to Hogan vs. Andre. That bout is none other than Ricky Steamboat vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage for Savage's WWE Intercontinental Championship, a match highly anticipated following a November 1986 angle where Savage crushed Steamboat's larynx with the ring bell. But as personal as the match seemed to be going in, no one quite expected that the match would become not only one of WrestleMania's most celebrated matches, but an introduction of how wrestling would evolve in America over the next several decades.
Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat Rehearsed Their WrestleMania Classic Several Times
Even if fans didn't expect Steamboat vs. Savage to be what it became, many expected it would be WrestleMania III's showstealer. While Steamboat was still a few years away from his classic trilogy with Ric Flair, he was already considered among the best wrestlers in North America from his run in Jim Crockett Promotions. And Savage wasn't far behind him, celebrated just as much for his colorful, wild personality as he was for his in-ring perfectionism and attention to detail. There was no doubt the two could have a great match, it was only a question of how great, and whether Steamboat's desire to "call it in the ring" wouldn't gel with Savage preferring to prepare his matches extensively beforehand.
Ultimately, Savage's way proved to be a key. According to wrestling historian Dave Meltzer, Savage and Steamboat rehearsed the match numerous times in the lead up to WrestleMania III, and though Steamboat would hold that against the match in comparison to his Flair bouts, there's no question it was effective. For one, it allowed the already impeccable timing of Savage and Steamboat to be even better, especially regarding the numerous nearfalls the match featured. But most importantly, it allowed Savage and Steamboat to refine their aggression which became so important after Savage crushed Steamboat's larynx. Every wrestling match has the built-in story of wrestlers trying to win; what helps the great matches stand out is the little extra they bring. With the help of the initial angle, their ability, and preparation, Steamboat and Savage's WrestleMania III match wasn't just a great match, but a great match with the perfect amount of aggression. It's no wonder that Steamboat would later refer to it as "the moment in time that defined me as a wrestler."