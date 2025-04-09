Sol Ruca Among Latest Qualifiers For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Ladder Match

Sol Ruca defeated Jazmyn Nyx during "WWE NXT" to secure her spot in the Women's North American Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer was asked by General Manager Ava to vacate the North American title after becoming double-champion at Vengeance Day, with the now vacant title due to be contested between six stars at Stand & Deliver; Kelani Jordan and Zaria each qualified for the match during last week's show with wins over Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend respectively, and it was confirmed that Zaria's partner Sol Ruca would have her opportunity to qualify on Tuesday.

Her opponent had yet to be determined when a backstage segment saw former champion Fallon Henley debating with Jacy Jayne as to which of them should represent Fatal Influence, but then Nyx stood up and declared she would be the one taking the opportunity. For a moment too it looked as though Nyx would be the one qualifying, locking in a tight submission which Ruca barely escaped and clocking her with a Nyx Kick after a spot of disruption on the outside. Ruca kicked out of the last second, catching Nyx with an enzuigiri to create some space for the Sol Snatcher and the winning pinfall.

Later on in the show, No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair faced The Culling's Izzi Dame with the fourth spot on the line; Dame got the win with a sit-out spinebuster, leaving just two spots available for the match with just one "NXT" episode left before Stand & Deliver on April 19.