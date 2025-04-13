Bret Hart Wishes He Could Have One More Match With These Late WWE Hall Of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart had numerous world-class matches in his legendary career, facing off against a number of Hall of Famers and greats of the business, but his career was cut short due to an injury, robbing him of the chance to wrestle more future greats.

"The Hitman," known for being one of the best to strap on a pair of wrestling boots, has named a few legends that helped him become the legend that he is. In his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hart named Curt Hennig and his brother Owen Hart as two stars that he would love to wrestle if they were all in the prime of their careers. He also credited "Rowdy" Roddy Piper for helping him get up the card in WWE.

"If I could pick one guy to have one more match with in our prime, it would be Curt. I loved working with Curt. Either Curt or Owen [Hart]. They were the most fun to work with. Curt was the guy that helped — him and Roddy — were the two guys that helped launch me and get me up from sort of the middle of the card and made me a main event guy. I'll never forget that. I loved working with Curt and he had a lot to do with me going on to win the world title and stuff like that," said Hart.

Hart and Hennig wrestled a few times in WWE, with one of their more memorable battles coming at SummerSlam 1991, where Hart won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. The two also wrestled once on WCW television in 1998, two years before Hart had to call time on his career.