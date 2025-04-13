AEW's Will Ospreay Names Match That Made Him Want To Be A Pro Wrestler

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay is one of the most innovative wrestlers working today, with his catalogue of matches being one of the most celebrated amongst fans. Given his high impact style, many would assume that Ospreay's influences and inspirations would mirror what he executes in an AEW ring today, and that would be true given what his favorite match of all time is, something that he revealed on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"The AJ [Styles], [Christopher] Daniels, and [Samoa] Joe match was the reason I wanted to become a pro wrestler man." While they would end up having a number of three way matches during their shared time in TNA Wrestling, it was their first three-way match that is best remembered by fans. Styles, Daniels, and Joe fought over the TNA X-Division Championship at the 2005 Unbreakable pay-per-view on September 11, 2005, a match that is widely considered by many to be the greatest match in TNA history, and is a match that Styles recently admitted could have been even better as they improvised a lot of what people on that September night.

Ospreay has had the privilege of sharing the ring with both Styles and Daniels over the years, but he still has his sights set on working with Joe in the near future. "Joe is one of those big shadows in AJ's history, and the fact that he's here [in AEW], I would love to tangle with him but I would want it to be huge. I don't want it to be on a random Dynamite match, I want it to be with stakes and I would want it to have meaning behind it.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.