Bully Ray Explains Why AEW's Will Ospreay Is Connecting With Fans

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Will Ospreay proves night in and night out that he is on an untouchable tier. Unfortunately, his former allies, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, caught "The Billy G.O.A.T" off-guard at WrestleDream on October 12. Takeshita took advantage of Ospreay's emotional vulnerabilities to win the AEW International Title. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," The Don Callis Family did not receive a warm reception from the fans, which Bully Ray addressed. He assumes the crowd could not get behind this domineering alliance because Ospreay has won the crowd's connectivity, not only by his in-ring capabilities but also by the emotions he puts behind his words in his promos.

Advertisement

"[Will] Ospreay has...taken so many steps forward. He's come so far along in his ability to communicate with wrestling fans to get them emotionally invested in him. I've always been a fan of Will's athletic ability...But I never was that big of a fan of Will on the microphone," Bully Ray noted during "Busted Open After Dark." "He never gave me a real reason to care until he cut that promo on Kenny Omega before the Toyoko Dome show about two years ago."

Ray is referring to the promo from Ospreay and Omega's NJPW Wrestle Kindom 17 press conference before the former lost his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. In the promo, Ospreay addressed hardships and sacrifices he has made in his career compared to Omega's. In his mind, at the time, Ospreay felt that guys like him had to push the envelope harder to be recognized. Meanwhile, guys like Omega, who had a notoriously dominating career in Japan, never had to break a sweat to become a pinnacle icon, dismissing the hard labor many wrestlers face on their path toward greatness. This promo alone won Ray over on Ospreay's verbal storytelling capabilities.

Advertisement