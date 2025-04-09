Gunther Addresseses His Criticism Of The Undertaker's Coaching On WWE LFG

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently bristled against WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. The two men clashed over training the young upstarts on "WWE LFG." In a new post-WWE Raw interview with Sam Roberts, Gunther stood his ground on standing up to "The Deadman," as the former WWE NXT UK Champion feels he has more experience in the area.

"I've been teaching and coaching people in professional wrestling since I don't know how long," Gunther said. "I know my experience in that...and I think in that regard I have more experience than 'Taker himself. I don't think he's coached or trained a lot of people and it was my job that day to point out things I see and that's what I did."

Gunther noticed that one of Undertaker's trainees, Olympian Tyra Mae Steele, was a 'killer' and called out the former WWE Champion for not bringing that out of the gold medalist. While Undertaker was taken aback by Gunther's forthrightness, he was hard-pressed to disagree, owning up to his lack of fostering the trainee's killer instinct. The Undertaker has been on a streak of self-awareness as of late, recently admitting that, while his brain says that he could return at any time, he has finally accepted the fact that he has "run out of gas."

Gunther has more than Undertaker's feelings to worry about, as he will be defending his 249-day World Heavyweight Championship reign against 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, a rematch from "Saturday Night's Main Event."