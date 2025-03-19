WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Reflects On Difficulties Of Retirement

It's often said "never say never" when it comes to the professional wrestling industry, especially in WWE, but sometimes, wrestlers just have to admit when it's time to hang up their boots and be done in the ring. There comes a time for everyone, despite how legendary their run in the company was, and that even includes The Undertaker, who officially retired after The Boneyard Match, a cinematic feat where he faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker spoke with Diamond Dallas Page on an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, and the pair discussed the difficult decision of in-ring retirement.

"To call it quits and know that it's the right thing to do that's tough... I've been there," Undertaker said. "In my mind's eye, I could still go. In my heart, I wanted to go. But, I knew. I was like, 'I'm done. I'm out of gas.' It took me awhile to really come to grips with it, even though I knew I was doing the right thing. It was still like, there was that huge void like, 'What do I do now? I don't know that I want to coach. I don't know that I want to do this.' It's just like, this is all that I knew for the past 30 plus years."

Undertaker would go on to be a coach on ongoing WWE A&E series "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats." He was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2022. His last match in front of a live crowd prior to the Boneyard Match was the Tuwaig Mountain Gauntlet Match in Saudi Arabia during WWE's Super Showdown event in 2020. Despite being retired, he still makes appearances on WWE TV.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.