Rhea Ripley Reflects On Moment With Undertaker During WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Rhea Ripley finally put Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and their entire feud behind her on Monday when she defeated Morgan for the Women's World Championship on the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix. Ripley celebrated in the ring with the fans, but got a huge surprise when The Undertaker's music hit, and "The Deadman" came out on a motorcycle, portraying his "American Badass" character, to celebrate with her.

Ripley said at the post-show press conference that she thought giving Mysterio a low blow was going to be the highlight of the night, but instead got the special moment with the legend.

"I've been able to go out there while I was a part of the Judgment Day and step in the ring with people that I would never think that I could step in the ring with," Ripley said. "I was a part of Randy Orton's comeback match. CM Punk's return. Randy's first promo back here in the WWE after being injured for so long. I've got to be in the ring with all these cool people, but now after winning my baby back, my Women's World Championship, and having the 'Deadman' come out, hearing the 'dong' in real life, it was absolutely insane. It's a moment that I'm never going to forget."

Ripley said that she watched The Undertaker growing up in Australia, and thought he was amazing. She joked that she couldn't wait to rub the huge moment in the face of her "Terror Twin," Damian Priest, who is also known for being a huge fan of the WWE Hall of Famer. While Priest walked the red carpet before the show, he wasn't seen on the debut episode.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.